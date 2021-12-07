Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Princess Diana's Unique Way Of Showing Hospitality At A Past Party Revealed By A Royal Photographer

CLIP12/06/21
Also available on the nbc app

Royal fans have seen lots of iconic images of Princess Diana, and many were taken by photographer Anwar Hussein! "His style was a lot more candid than what people were used to. I think people were used to stiff pictures of the royal family," his son Zak exclusively tells Access Hollywood at "Princess Diana Exhibit: Accredited Access," an amazing new exhibit that features Anwar's work. The exhibit is open now at Santa Monica Place in Los Angeles and Chicago and is coming to New York next month.

Appearing:
Tags: Princess Diana, celebrity, entertainment, Royals, interview
S2021 E02 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.