Royal fans have seen lots of iconic images of Princess Diana, and many were taken by photographer Anwar Hussein! "His style was a lot more candid than what people were used to. I think people were used to stiff pictures of the royal family," his son Zak exclusively tells Access Hollywood at "Princess Diana Exhibit: Accredited Access," an amazing new exhibit that features Anwar's work. The exhibit is open now at Santa Monica Place in Los Angeles and Chicago and is coming to New York next month.

