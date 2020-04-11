Also available on the NBC app

Princess Diana certainly knew how to make someone feel special! A heartwarming letter written by the late royal nearly 31 years ago is now up for sale at William George auction house and Prince William and Prince Harry's childhood signatures are included too! In the note, Diana shared sincere thanks to Scotland Yard for organizing a motorcycle display as a treat for William's seventh birthday party back in June 1989. And judging from Diana's kind words, the gesture was a hit!

