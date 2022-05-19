Main Content

Princess Diana's Twin Nieces Make Cannes Film Festival Debut In Stunning Regal Looks

CLIP05/19/22

Princess Diana's nieces Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer delivered some major regal vibes on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet. Charles Spencer's 29-year-old twin daughters made their festival debut for a screening of "Top Gun: Maverick" on Wednesday night. For the occasion, the sisters looked stunning in coordinating black ensembles. Amelia turned heads in one-shouldered gown, while Eliza made a statement in a sparkly halter dress.

