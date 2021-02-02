Also available on the nbc app

Princess Diana made so many fun memories with her sons – even during her workouts! The late royal's personal trainer, Jenni Rivett, opened up to The Daily Mail about her time helping Di stay fit, and she revealed that Prince William and Prince Harry would sometimes work up a sweat with their mom. "[Her boys] were her whole world and would often join in on our training sessions at Kensington Palace — annoying her occasionally,” she shared. “She had a very special bond with William and Harry and would love to embarrass them, too — her sense of humor was one of her greatest traits."

