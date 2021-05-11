Also available on the nbc app

On July 29, 1981, 750 million people across the world watched Lady Diana Spencer become a real-life princess on live TV. Next month, her sons Prince William and Prince Harry are loaning her unforgettable wedding gown to a new exhibition at Kensington Palace. Elizabeth Emanuel, who created the iconic design with her then-husband David, tells Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover all the details about getting the high-profile gig, working with Diana and more.

Appearing: