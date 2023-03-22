Princess Diana's niece is a married woman! Lady Amelia Spencer tied the knot with fiancé Greg Mallett atop a mountain near Cape Town, South Africa, in recent days, and the bride shared with Hello! magazine why the picturesque wedding location is so close to her heart. "It means so much to get married here," the 30-year-old said. "Growing up here for the last 14 years, all of mine and Greg's happiest times as a couple are here. It's even more special now." Amelia is the daughter of the late Diana's brother, Charles Spencer. Her siblings Kitty, Samuel and twin sister Eliza were reportedly among the attendees.

