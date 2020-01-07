Also available on the nbc app

Princess Diana’s niece may be heading down the aisle! Lady Kitty Spencer is reportedly engaged to multi-millionaire Michael Lewis. According to the Daily Mail, the 29-year-old royal and her 60-year-old beau got engaged just a few weeks ago, with a source saying that "Michael proposed to Kitty before Christmas. She's been in Cape Town for the holidays and told her mother and the rest of the family." Adding, "Michael is loved by all of them. Despite his wealth, he's very humble and low key."

