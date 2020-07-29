Also available on the nbc app

Lady Amelia Spencer is engaged! The 28-year-old’s longtime boyfriend Greg Mallet recently popped the question while the couple was in South Africa, and shared the happy news on Instagram. “So this was the best day of my life. 22nd of July 2020, I asked the love of my life to spend the rest of her life with me and she said YES,” Greg captioned a sweet series of photos. The news comes less than a year after Amelia’s older sister Kitty Spencer also got engaged to her boyfriend Michael Lewis.

