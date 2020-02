Also available on the NBC app

A bit of royal history is hitting the auction block! Princess Diana's iconic midnight blue Victor Edelstein gown she wore to the White House in 1985 and danced with John Travolta in is up for sale with Kerry Taylor Auctions. The company says it will likely sell for $323,000 - $452,000 and is up for sale on Monday Dec. 9, 2019.

