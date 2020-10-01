Also available on the nbc app

Princess Diana's life will soon be brought to the forefront in the new season of "The Crown." British actress Emma Corrin plays the People's Princess, and when she recently posed for British Vogue, the late royal's hairstylist of seven years, Sam McKnight, helped her achieve the perfect Princess Di 'do. Sam tells Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles about his first meeting with Diana and reveals what inspired her iconic short haircut in the '90s.

Appearing: