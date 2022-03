Also available on the nbc app

Aug. 31 marks 24 years since the death of Princess Diana. Earlier this summer, her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, came together to unveil a statue in her memory. Over the years, the brothers have been open about their memories of her loss and how it's affected them to this day. Access Hollywood looks back on some of William and Harry's reflections.

