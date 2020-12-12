Also available on the nbc app

Princess Diana's 1995 interview with journalist Martin Bashir had her revealing there were three people in her marriage. Now, 25 years later, the BBC is investigating whether Diana was forced into the interview under false pretenses by Bashir. Access legal expert Alison Triessl details the shocking move Bashir allegedly made to land the interview. All Access reached out to Bashir for comment but did not hear back.

