Princess Diana's 1994 'Revenge Dress' Reveal: The Real Moment Behind 'The Crown' Scene

CLIP11/09/22

In 1994, Princess Diana turned heads when she stepped out at the Serpentine Gallery in a jaw-dropping Christina Stambolian dress. The sultry style quickly became one of her most iconic looks, with many calling it her "revenge dress" following her split from the now King Charles. The moment was recreated for the latest season of Netflix's hit show, "The Crown," which was released on Wednesday. See the real moment the late Princess of Wales showed off her new post-royal style.

Tags: Princess Diana, revenge dress, Diana, Royals, king charles. the crown
