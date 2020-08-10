Also available on the nbc app

Did Princess Diana really come close to burning down the palace on accident? According to her longtime chef, yes! The late royal will forever be a cultural icon thanks to her extensive philanthropy and charitable work across the globe, but Darren McGrady, who prepared Diana’s meals for years, tells Us Weekly she struggled a bit when it came to certain aspects of self-sufficiency – at least in the kitchen! "The princess was an awful cook. She didn’t like to cook at all in the kitchen,” Darren said, recalling how Diana once told him how she came close to setting a fire when preparing lunch for her and a friend.

Appearing: