Princess Diana was always a royal of the people! Old footage from 1991 where she’s seen running in a school race at Prince Harry’s sports day is going viral online. The royal can be seen racing barefoot against a bunch of other moms, hoping to nab the win. There’s a traditional race for parents at the end of Children’s sports days and it wasn’t the first time Princess Diana joined the festivities. The video was shared on Twitter and quickly garnered millions of views.

