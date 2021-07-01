Main Content

Princess Diana Sports Pigtails In Rare Childhood Photo Taken By Her Father

Princess Diana’s brother is looking back on her childhood for a bittersweet milestone. Charles Spencer honored what would have been his sister’s 60th birthday on Thursday, sharing a rare photo of the late royal as a young girl. The black-and-white snap shows Diana sporting pigtails and knee socks while posing in front of Park House at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate, where she was born in 1961. Charles explained in his caption on the Althorp House Instagram page that their father, the 8th Earl Spencer, took the priceless shot.

