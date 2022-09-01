Main Content

Princess Diana & Meghan Markle: The Striking Parallels Between The Two Royals

In the special tribute episode "25 Years Later: Princess Diana Remembered," Access Hollywood looks back on the late royal and her legacy on the 25th anniversary of her tragic passing. During the episode, journalists and royal experts, as well as insiders who were close to Diana, share their thoughts on the striking parallels between her and her daughter-in-law Meghan Markle. Sarah Chapman, who is a friend of the Duchess of Sussex, also shares how her pal has "true compassion and a true empathy."

