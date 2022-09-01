In the special tribute episode "25 Years Later: Princess Diana Remembered," Access Hollywood looks back on the late royal and her legacy on the 25th anniversary of her tragic passing. During the episode, Access contributor Patrick Jephson, who was Diana's former private secretary, opens up about the royal's parenting style for her boys, Prince William and Prince Harry. "She wanted to make sure they were never in any doubt about her unconditional love for them," he said, adding, "She was very tactile, very demonstrative in her affection." Access contributor and consultant Paul Burrell, who was Diana's personal butler and close confidant, also shares his memories of rushing to see the princess in the hospital after her fatal car crash.

