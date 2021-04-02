Also available on the nbc app

Princess Diana is being honored in a special way. The late royal is being remembered by having a memorial plaque hung outside her old apartment she had before marrying Prince Charles. Her brother Charles Spencer posted about the plaque and shared snaps on Instagram writing, “I’m tickled pink by these photographs showing a blue plaque being made for Coleherne Court, where Diana was so happy with her wonderful flat mates in her late teens. Thank you, @englishheritage, for such a lovely tribute.”

Appearing: