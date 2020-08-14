Main Content

Princess Diana never got the chance to meet her sons' future wives, but she made sure to share wisdom about love with her children prior to her death. Less than two years before her tragic accident, the late royal sat down with journalist Martin Bashir on BBC One Panorama in November 1995 for a candid and unprecedented interview about her public split from Prince Charles. During the conversation, the Princess of Wales revealed how she explained the news of the separation to her two boys, Prince William and Prince Harry. "I went to the school and put it to William, particularly, that if you find someone you love in life you must hang onto it and look after it," she said. "And if you were lucky enough to find someone who loved you, then you must protect it."

