Also available on the nbc app

Princess Diana will always be remembered as a groundbreaking force for change. The late royal broke down barriers by embracing her soft side and showcasing her grace and affection to everyone she met. Lady Di, who worked as a kindergarten teacher before marrying Prince Charles, had a vibrant connection to children and was often captured bending down to greet them on a personal level. The Princess of Wales knew the value of human connection and was often seen going against the mold of the traditional royal protocol and capturing the hearts of people around the world. It was her compassion that led to her extraordinary humanitarian work, the Princess was not afraid to tear down the walls that existed, not just between the royals and the public, but also with those battling illnesses and diseases.

Appearing: