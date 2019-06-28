Princess Diana Almost Starred In A 'Bodyguard' Sequel With Kevin Costner

Also available on the NBC app

Princess Diana's star quality was undeniable, but did she almost make the transition from royal life to Hollywood? According to Kevin Costner, yes! The Oscar winner revealed on PeopleTV's "Couch Surfing" that he and the late icon discussed teaming up for a sequel to "The Bodyguard." Find out what Diana herself thought of the idea, and which royal insider got the ball rolling in the first place!

