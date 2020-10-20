Also available on the nbc app

New claims about Princess Diana's strained relationship with Prince Charles have come to light. Three months before her unprecedented BBC Panorama interview with journalist Martin Bashir in 1995, the late Princess of Wales allegedly spoke privately to former Daily Telegraph editor Sir Max Hastings about her pain and unhappiness in the monarchy. In the new documentary "Diana: The Truth Behind the Interview," Hastings shares details from that meeting with the beloved royal, saying, "It became clear, first of all, how much she hated Charles... And when I said, 'Were there ever happy times?' She said, 'No, the marriage was hell from day one.'"

Appearing: