Princess Diana Actress Feels 'Huge' Pressure To 'Do Justice' To Late Royal Icon On Broadway

Jeanna de Waal tells Access Hollywood how she's handling the "huge amount of pressure" of portraying the beloved late Princess Diana in the upcoming Broadway musical "Diana," opening March 31 at the Longacre Theatre. The British actress explains why the role is "a dream come true," and spills details on the incredible wardrobe that includes 30-plus outfits! Jeanna also shares whether she's been keeping up with the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle drama more or less since starting work on the show, and what "a true honor" it would be for them to join the audience.

