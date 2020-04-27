Also available on the NBC app

There is another super special royal birthday coming up and it looks like Queen Elizabeth II will be celebrating! Prince William and Kate Middleton's daughter, Princess Charlotte, is turning 5 on May 2. Even though she will have to spend her special day quarantining with her brothers and parents due to the coronavirus lockdown in the United Kingdom, the little girl will likely have a virtual video call with her famous fam, including her great-grandmother, a source told The Sun.

Appearing: