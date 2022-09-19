Main Content

Princess Charlotte Reminds Big Brother Prince George To Bow During Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

CLIP09/19/22

Princess Charlotte is keeping her older brother in check. Following Queen Elizabeth's state funeral at Westminster Abbey, the late monarch's coffin arrived at Wellington Arch, before it made its final journey to Windsor Castle. Prince William and Kate Middleton's two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, stood next to them as they watched the late monarch go by, and Charlotte made sure her brother knew exactly what to do in that moment.

