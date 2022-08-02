The Cambridge kids never fail to steal the show! Prince William and Kate Middleton's daughter, Princess Charlotte, made her solo debut alongside her parents at the Commonwealth Games this week, where she showed off her excitement with a series of cute and funny faces. The 7-year-old has proven herself quite the sports fan! Charlotte's latest appearance comes days after she and William issued a heartfelt message of good luck to the England women's soccer team ahead of their Euro 2022 win.

TV-PG S0 E0 4 min Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight