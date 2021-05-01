Also available on the nbc app

Princess Charlotte is growing up so fast! The only daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton beams in a new portrait taken by the Duchess ahead of Charlotte’s sixth birthday on May 2. The youngster posed at the family’s country home in Norfolk, England, sporting a sweet floral frock and an ear-to-ear grin for the camera, proving royal fans right once again that she’s the spitting image of her great-grandmother, the Queen! Charlotte’s big day follows a series of milestones for the Cambridges. Kate and William’s youngest child, Prince Louis, turned 3 last month and the couple also marked their 10-year wedding anniversary on April 29 with a rare video showing them enjoying some quality time outdoors with all three kids.

