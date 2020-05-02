Also available on the nbc app

Princess Charlotte is growing up so fast! Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated their daughter's fifth birthday with a series of heartwarming photos of Charlotte doing her part to help the royals give back amid the coronavirus pandemic. Duchess Kate took the shots herself, which show her little girl packing up and delivering food packages to isolated pensioners near the family's Sandringham estate in April, according to a press release.

Appearing: