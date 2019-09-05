Princess Charlotte Has Secret Good Luck Charm For First Day Of School With Prince George

Also available on the NBC app

It's officially Princess Charlotte's first day of school! The adorable 4-year-old and big brother Prince George matched in their uniforms as they arrived for classes at Thomas's Battersea in London holding hands with parents Kate Middleton and Prince William. Charlotte seemed a bit shy as she hid behind her mom and played with her ponytail, but she quickly warmed up and waved to photographers. The young royal also had a magical good luck charm in the form of a unicorn keychain attached to her school bag!

