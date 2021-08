Also available on the nbc app

Princess Charlotte is making new friends in the great outdoors. The young royal cradled a butterfly in her hands for a precious new photo from Kate Middleton and Prince William. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted the snap to their official Instagram page over the weekend and explained why they're hoping to raise awareness about the UK's Big Butterfly Count initiative.

Appearing:

S2021 E0 2 min Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution