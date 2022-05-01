Main Content

Princess Charlotte Beams In Grown-Up 7th Birthday Portraits Taken By Mom Kate Middleton

Princess Charlotte is growing up so fast! Kate Middleton and Prince William's middle child beamed for a new set of portraits released in honor of her 7th birthday on May 2. The Duchess of Cambridge took the photos herself just days ahead of the occasion, a tradition she enjoys upholding for all of her kids. Charlotte looked like a natural in front of the camera, with her wide grin proving royal fans right once again that she’s the spitting image of her great-grandmother, the Queen!

