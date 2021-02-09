Also available on the nbc app

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte have a similar hair habit. The Duchess of Cambridge recently had a video call with teachers about homeschooling during the Covid-19 pandemic and twirled her hair during the chat. Kate’s 5-year-old daughter appears to share the same sweet habit. Princess Charlotte twirled her ponytail on her first day of school back in September 2019 as she walked alongside her mom Kate, dad Prince William and big brother, Prince George.

