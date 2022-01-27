Also available on the nbc app

Princess Charlene of Monaco is still on the mend amid recent health issues. The Palace of Monaco issued a new update on the royal's condition to multiple media outlets on Thursday. The "convalescence of H.S.H. Princess Charlene is currently continuing in a satisfying and very encouraging way," they said. Her recovery is expected to take several weeks, according to reports. The palace said the process will leave the 44-year-old unable to join in on its annual Saint Devote Day on January 27.

