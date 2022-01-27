Main Content

Princess Charlene's Recovery From Health Issues Is 'Very Encouraging,' Palace Says

Princess Charlene of Monaco is still on the mend amid recent health issues. The Palace of Monaco issued a new update on the royal's condition to multiple media outlets on Thursday. The "convalescence of H.S.H. Princess Charlene is currently continuing in a satisfying and very encouraging way," they said. Her recovery is expected to take several weeks, according to reports. The palace said the process will leave the 44-year-old unable to join in on its annual Saint Devote Day on January 27.

