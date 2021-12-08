Main Content

Princess Charlene's Father Says She 'Will Get Through This' Amid Ongoing Health Battle

CLIP12/08/21
Princess Charlene will get through her ongoing health battle and her father just knows it. As the former Olympic swimmer continues to seek treatment, her father shared that he believes her strength will aid in her recovery. "Based on the way she used to train, I know she's tough and will get through this and come out much stronger," Michael Wittstock told South Africa's YOU magazine.

