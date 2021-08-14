Also available on the nbc app

Princess Charlene is on the road to recovery. The royal underwent major surgery on Friday and is reportedly expected to reunite with husband Prince Albert and their twins soon. The 43-year-old has been in her native South Africa since May after complications from a previous sinus procedure left her unable to fly back to Monaco. Her most recent operation was reportedly four hours long and Prince Albert issued a statement to People saying that he and the kids are "thinking of her with tenderness."

