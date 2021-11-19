Main Content

Princess Charlene Is In A Treatment Facility: 'She Realized She Needed Help'

CLIP11/19/21
Just days after Princess Charlene returned back home to Monaco after spending 6 months in South Africa away from her husband Prince Albert and two children, the royal is now in a treatment facility "outside of Monaco." In an exclusive interview with People, Prince Albert said his wife is suffering profound "exhaustion, both emotional and physical" and noted that she was overwhelmed after returning back home and "couldn't face official duties, life in general or even family life."

