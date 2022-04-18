Main Content

Princess Charlene Home For Easter In Monaco With Prince Albert & Their Twins

Princess Charlene celebrated Easter with her family! The royal reunited with her husband, Prince Albert and their children in Monaco for the holiday, attending a private Easter mass at the palace's chapel, as she recovers from a grueling health journey. Charlene had been in a Swiss clinic since November, where she reportedly entered treatment for emotional and physical exhaustion, People reports. Recently, she had returned to her home to continue her treatment.

