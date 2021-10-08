Also available on the nbc app

Princess Charlene is reportedly undergoing her final medical treatment in South Africa as she continues to recover from an infection. "Princess Charlene has gone in today for her final procedure," a spokesperson for The Prince's Palace of Monaco told People on Friday. The news comes after the princess was taken to a South African hospital following a severe ENT infection. She has been in her native, South Africa since May.

