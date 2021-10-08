Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Princess Charlene Has 'Final Procedure' Before Traveling Back To Monaco To Reunite With Prince Albert

CLIP10/08/21
Also available on the nbc app

Princess Charlene is reportedly undergoing her final medical treatment in South Africa as she continues to recover from an infection. "Princess Charlene has gone in today for her final procedure," a spokesperson for The Prince's Palace of Monaco told People on Friday. The news comes after the princess was taken to a South African hospital following a severe ENT infection. She has been in her native, South Africa since May.

Appearing:
Tags: princess charlene, moanco, charlene, prince albert, princess of monaco
S2021 E02 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.