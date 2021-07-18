One year down, forever to go! Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are celebrating a special milestone. The royal’s husband penned a swoon-worthy tribute for their first wedding anniversary on July 17, sharing a cute selfie of the pair alongside a romantic caption honoring not only Beatrice but also their love story. “I can’t believe it has been 1 year. Every second of every day since has been so full of joy, happiness, laughter and love. You are the kindest, loveliest and most beautiful person in the world. Thank you my darling for every second,” Edo wrote.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight