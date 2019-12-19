Also available on the NBC app

While rumors circulated that Princess Beatrice had canceled her engagement party after her father Prince Andrew’s eye-opening interview about his connection to Jeffrey Epstein, it appears the Princess decided to go ahead with her celebration but without her father. The disgraced Prince was not spotted anywhere at the star-studded event, where celeb royalty like Ellie Goulding and James Blunt mingled with actual royals Sarah Ferguson and Princess Beatrice.

