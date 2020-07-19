Also available on the nbc app

Princess Beatrice made one beautiful bride! Just a day after the 31-year-old royal tied the knot with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, official photos from the surprise wedding ceremony have been released. In the pictures taken by Benjamin Wheeler, the newlyweds can be seen leaving the church together after the service, as well as posing with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. Although Princess Beatrice's parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson were not featured in the two images shared with the public, Buckingham Palace confirmed that her father walked her down the aisle.

