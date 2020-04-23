Also available on the NBC app

Princess Beatrice appeared in a recorded video for her patronage the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity for the first time since postponing her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The charity is a cause close to Beatrice's heart. In March 2017, the royal opened up about her own struggle with dyslexia to the UK publication The Evening Standard, saying her parents Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew helped her overcome her fears by inspiring her to create her own stories.

