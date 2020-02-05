Also available on the NBC app

Princess Beatrice and fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have reportedly set an official date for their wedding. The couple will say "I do" on May 29 prior to a reception at Buckingham Palace, according to People. A source tells the mag that the event will be a "low-key affair," per Beatrice and Edo's longstanding wishes. Though a venue for the ceremony has yet to be announced, Buckingham Palace is expected to share further details in the coming days. Possible locations include the nearby Royal Military Chapel, which would be a change of pace from recent royal weddings at St. George's Chapel in Windsor – where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot in 2018, just months before Beatrice's sister Eugenie married now-husband Jack Brooksbank.

