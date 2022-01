Also available on the nbc app

Princess Beatrice is keeping her loved ones close to her heart! The Duchess of York paid tribute to her family of four with a subtle style choice this week. In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, the proud mom stepped out a gold initial necklace with the letters E, W and S, standing for her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, her stepson Christopher Woolf aka "Wolfie," and her 3-month-old daughter Sienna.

