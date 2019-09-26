Princess Beatrice Engaged To Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi – See Her Stunning Ring!

Also available on the NBC app

Princess Beatrice is engaged to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi! The royal, who's the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, announced the happy news on her Twitter. "We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement," the couple said in a statement. "We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can't wait to be married. We share so many similar interests and values and know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness." Edoardo penned a loving message to his bride-to-be on Instagram. "You will never be alone my love, my heart is your home. Hand in hand, today, tomorrow and forever."

Appearing: