Princess Beatrice & Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s First Child Is Due This Autumn

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their first child together, Buckingham Palace announced on Wednesday. “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year. The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news,” the statement read. The newlywed’s baby will join two other royal babies. Beatrice’s sister, Princess Eugenie gave birth to her first child earlier this year and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their second child this Summer.

