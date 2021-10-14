Also available on the nbc app

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are enjoying one of their first days out since expanding their family! The proud parents were photographed at Ned's Club Lounge while they checked out this year's Frieze London Art Fair. Beatrice kept warm in a camel-colored trench coat and boots, while Edo paired fresh white sneakers with his navy suit. Their outing was one of their first since welcoming their daughter, Sienna Elizabeth, on Sept. 18.

