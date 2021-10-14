Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Princess Beatrice & Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Enjoy Day Out Nearly 1 Month After Welcoming Baby Sienna

CLIP10/13/21
Also available on the nbc app

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are enjoying one of their first days out since expanding their family! The proud parents were photographed at Ned's Club Lounge while they checked out this year's Frieze London Art Fair. Beatrice kept warm in a camel-colored trench coat and boots, while Edo paired fresh white sneakers with his navy suit. Their outing was one of their first since welcoming their daughter, Sienna Elizabeth, on Sept. 18.

Appearing:
Tags: Princess Beatrice, royal, Baby, celebrity, entertainment, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
S2021 E02 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.