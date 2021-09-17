Main Content

Princess Beatrice Cradles Her Baby Bump & Beams At Adorable Child At Charity Event

Princess Beatrice stepped out to join Forget Me Not Children's Hospice at a garden party celebrating the 10th anniversary of Russell House last week. In photos released on Thursday by the hospice, which Beatrice serves as the royal patron for, she is seen cradling her baby bump while chatting with fellow attendees. Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mossi are currently expecting their first child together.

Tags: Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Royals, Royalty
