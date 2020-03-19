Also available on the NBC app

Princess Beatrice and her fiancé Eduardo Mapelli Mozzi were set to wed at St. James Palace on May 29 with Queen Elizabeth II giving a private reception for the couple in the Buckingham Palace gardens, but due to the growing health crisis, the royals have had to change their plans. A spokesman from Buckingham Palace relayed the news in a statement which read, "Princess Beatrice and Mr. Mapelli Mozzi are very much looking forward to getting married but are equally aware of the need to avoid undertaking any unnecessary risks in the current circumstances . . . They are particularly conscious of government advice in relation to both the wellbeing of older family members and large gatherings of people. Therefore, the planned reception in the Buckingham Palace Gardens will not take place.'

